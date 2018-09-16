Menu
Hospital power outage 'like a horror movie'

JASMINE BURKE
16th Sep 2018 2:12 PM
REPORTS have come in that Lismore Base Hospital was without power for approximately 40 minutes last night.

One source said that patients and staff were in the dark and that back-up generators had not kicked in.

The Northern Star has made contact with the hospital for a comment on the situation and will update the story once we have their response.

Power was out for close to 6000 people in Lismore at the time according to the Essential Energy website.

Nadine Chandler posted on Facebook: "Pretty freaky at the LBH. Patient care in the semi dark... It was almost like the beginning of a horror movie.”

"The backup generators held everything at functioning level, but main lights and computers were out.”

