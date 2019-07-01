Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Hospital patient assaults security guard, police officer

1st Jul 2019 6:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ARGUMENT over a cigarette which escalated into a fight with a hospital security guard will have serious consequences for a 24-year-old man.

Police will allege that on June 21, a 24-year-old Grafton man was a patient at Lismore Base Hospital.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said an argument started over a cigarette, during which the 24-year-old grabbed a security guard by the shoulders and shoved him to the ground.

"He then punched a window, breaking the glass. He charged the door and forced his way out of hospital," Snr Const Henderson said.

"Police saw the 24-year-old on Uralba Street.

"As police were leaving their vehicle, the 24-year-old pushed the door closed on a Leading Senior Constable's elbow and foot, then ran off."

The man was found an hour later and taken back to hospital.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in August to face charges of intimidation, destroying property, assault and assault police.

assault lismore base hospital richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Boutique hotel: Council said no, but court gives green light

    premium_icon Boutique hotel: Council said no, but court gives green light

    Council News BUT council says they will consider lodging an appeal of their own after the hotel, fit with a rooftop pool and bar, got the green light in a court ruling.

    Tired truckie's actions put five people in hospital

    premium_icon Tired truckie's actions put five people in hospital

    Crime He had been showing signs of fatigue for 15 minutes before the crash

    Casino man breaches bail after living with key witnesses

    premium_icon Casino man breaches bail after living with key witnesses

    Crime The Casino man has been charged whit reckless grievous bodily harm

    Norco calls for more milk, and lots of it

    premium_icon Norco calls for more milk, and lots of it

    Rural Dairy farmers invited to supply Norco