LISTEN: Resident airs frustrations over parking debacle

PAID parking around Lismore Base Hospital has driven suburban warfare as staff and patients battle to nab a free space at the cost of residents.

Commuters to the hospital precinct have been pushed into suburban areas, like Orion and Diadem Streets, since paid parking was introduced last year in search of a free park.

The scramble for a cost-free space has become a nightmare for residents like Andrew Reynolds.

The Orion St resident said constantly frustrated with what he said is mainly hospital staff encroaching or parking across his driveway preventing him from backing out and going to work on some days.

"I understand (hospital workers) don't want to pay for parking I think its ridiculous that they have to pay for parking now," Mr Reynolds said.

"We are paying to live here, we need to be able to get in and out so we can go to our jobs."

A few blocks down on Diadem St, residents are experiencing the same problem.

Resident, Rachel Barnes said her driveway has been partially blocked three times in one week.

More importantly, Ms Barnes said it was a safety issue for residents reversing from their driveways.

"It's not just annoying being blocked in but it's also a safety issue trying to reverse out of your drive way when it has cars parked both sides blocking your view to oncoming traffic," Ms Barnes said.

Mr Reynolds agrees and said he fears the parking problem could lead to accident involving an oncoming car and a resident struggling to back out.

After leaving countless notes on offending cars and lodging complaints to Lismore City Council, Mr Reynolds said he he is running out of options to solve the growing crisis.

He has hatched a plan to petition affected residents in an attempt to crackdown on illegal parking in the area.

Lismore City Council manager development and compliance Peter Jeuken said the council has been monitoring parking behaviour since on-street parking changes were enforced.

This has included routine patrols and issuing fines for inappropriate parking behaviour," Mr Jeuken said in a statement.

He said the council has employed an independent parking expert "to address future management of parking demand in the streets around the expanding regional hospital facility".

"The independent expert will be collecting parking information and data and also consulting with various stakeholders affected by the increasing parking demand around the hospital over the next couple of weeks," Mr Jeuken said.

A report on possible parking changes around the hospital will handed down to council by August.