Hospital hubs and aged care getting COVID jab first

What side effects could the Covid-19 vaccine have?

The COVID-19 vaccine is being rolled out to a number of hospitals across Australia.

See the list below to find out where you will be able to get it in your state:

COVID-19 VACCINE HOSPITAL HUBS

NEW SOUTH WALES

■ Royal Prince Alfred Hospital

■ Westmead Hospital

■ Liverpool Hospital

■ Hornsby Hospital

■ St George Hospital

■ Nepean Hospital

■ Newcastle Hospital

■ Wollongong Hospital

■ Coffs Harbour Hospital

■ Dubbo Hospital

■ Wagga Wagga Hospital

ACT

■ Surge Centre, Garran

VICTORIA

■ Western Health

■ Austin Health

■ Monash Health

■ Barwon Health

■ Goulburn Valley Health

■ Latrobe Health

■ Bendigo Health

■ Ballarat Health

■ Albury-Wodonga Health

QUEENSLAND

■ Cairns Hospital

■ Townsville Hospital

■ Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital

■ Princess Alexandra Hospital

■ Sunshine Coast University Hospital

■ Gold Coast University Hospital

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

■ Royal Adelaide Hospital

■ Riverland General Hospital

■ Mount Gambier Hospital

■ Whyalla Hospital

■ Port Pirie Hospital

■ Port Augusta Hospital

■ Flinders Medical Centre

■ Flinders Medical Centre

■ Lyell McEwin Hospital

■ Women's and Children's Hospital

TASMANIA

■ North West Regional Hospital in Burnie

■ Launceston General Hospital

■ Royal Hobart Hospital

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

■ Perth Children's Hospital

■ Albany, Port Hedland, Kalgoorlie, Geraldton and Broome health campuses

NORTHERN TERRITORY

■ Darwin

■ Alice Springs

VACCINE HUB LOCATIONS

There will eventually be 1000 points of distribution across the country.

AGED CARE FACILITIES GETTING FIRST COVID-19 VACCINE DOSE:

Thousands of aged care residents in Australia, at more than 240 facilities, will receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose from tomorrow.

The facilities are located across Australia in more than 190 towns and suburbs in rural and urban areas in every state and territory:

NORTHERN TERRITORY

Alice Springs, Braitling, Coconut Grove, Fannie Bay, Farrar, Nightcliff, Tiwi

QUEENSLAND

Albany Creek, Aspley, Bald Hills, Beaconsfield, Birtinya, Bray Park, Buderim, Bundaberg, Burleigh Heads, Burleigh Waters, Carseldine, Cleveland, Glenella, Glenvale, Harristown, Hope Island, Kearneys Spring, Kepnock, Lawnton, Mackay, Meridan Plains, Millbank, Mirani, Mudgeeraba, North Bundaberg, North Mackay, North Tamborine, Palmwoods, Pimpama, Redland Bay, Robina, Sippy Downs, South Toowoomba, Thornlands, Toowoomba, Upper Coomera, Varsity Lakes, Victoria Point, Warana, West Mackay, Woombye

NEW SOUTH WALES

Alstonville, Austral, Ballina, Bangor, Barden Ridge, Blacktown, Collaroy, Collaroy Plateau, Corrimal, Cronulla, Dean Park, Emu Plains, Engadine, Glenfield, Gosford West, Heathcote, Illawong, Jamisontown, Marayong, Minto, Mortdale, Mount Austin, Narrabeen, Orange, Peakhurst, Penrith, Penshurst, Point Clare, Port Macquarie, Prestons, Roselands, Springwood, Stanwell Park, Tarrawanna, Terrey Hills, Thirroul, Umina Beach, Wagga Wagga, Warriewood, Woonona, Woy Woy

ACT

Curtin, Farrer, Garran, Griffith, Hughes, Narrabundah, Red Hill, Stirling, Weston

VICTORIA

Altona Meadows, Ballarat, Ballarat East, Bayswater, Bendigo, Blackburn, California Gully, Canadian, Cowes, Cranbourne, Cranbourne East, Creswick, Dandenong, Dandenong North, Delacombe, Drouin, Drysdale, East Bendigo, Forest Hill, Heathmont, Hoppers Crossing, Ironbark, Junction Village, Lara, Long Gully, Moe, Morwell, Mount Clear, Neerim South, Newboroug, Nunawading, Ocean Grove, Point Cook, Point Lonsdale, Portarlington, Ringwood, Vermont, Vermont South, Wallington, Wantirna, Wantirna South, Warragul, Wendouree, Werribee

TASMANIA

Burnie, Legana, Newnham, Newstead, Norwood, Penguin, Riverside, Somerset, St Leonards, Ulverstone, West Ulverstone, Wynyard

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Aldgate, Cowandilla, Encounter Bay, Everard Park, Goolwa, Hahndorf, Heathfield, Lockleys, Marion, Marleston, Morphettville, Mount Barker, North Plympton, Oaklands Park, Port Elliot, Uraidla, Victor Harbor

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Balcatta, Bunbury, Calista, Carey Park, Cooloongup, Donnybrook, Eaton, Emu Point, Kingsley, Lockyer, Madeley, Marangaroo, Mirrabooka, Port Kennedy, Rockingham, Shoalwater, South Bunbury, Spencer Park, Waikiki, Yakamia

