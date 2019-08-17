Hospital history sits in a pile of old bricks

Demolition of old Coraki Campbell Hospital is underway at Coraki.

Demolition of old Coraki Campbell Hospital is underway at Coraki. Susanna Freymark

NOTHING says the end of an era more than a pile of rubble.

The demolition of the old Coraki Campbell Hospital is underway including the not-so-old Conference Centre on the site that the community wanted to keep.

Bull-dozers are slowly demolishing the 115 year old buildings that have stood in a state of disrepair for years before the new HealthOne facility across the road was built.

The problem is the HealthOne still doesn't have a doctor and frustrated residents have been protesting to save the old hospital as well as campaigning for a doctor.

No one it seems is listening and the demolition of the old hospital, brick by brick is a sore point.

Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones said plaques, photos and other items of community interest have been removed from the old Campbell Hospital buildings and they will work with the community to determine the best way to honour the old hospital.

"During demolition work the foundation stone and a number of original bricks are being retained,” Mr Jones said.

Resident Jennifer Sherwin is one of the vocal protesters.

"Coraki is disgusted by the behaviour, antics and secrecy of the decidedly wasteful Local Area Health Service,” Ms Sherwin said.

Despite talk of the Coraki Golf Club making use of the site's Conference centre, Mr Jones said no viable submissions were received during the Expression of Interest process.

"Notification has been provided to local residents in the vicinity of the property, and demolition is expected to take 10 weeks,” he said.

All works on the site are expected to be completed by mid-November.

"The demolition contractors, Tweed Coast Demolition & Excavations, are qualified and licenced demolition and asbestos removal contractors.

"They will carry out works in accordance to SafeWork NSW requirements and the Code of Practices. Stringent controls are put in place to ensure that risk of exposure to surrounding residents is controlled,” Mr Jones said.

"Once asbestos removal is completed an independent Licenced Asbestos Assessor will visit the site to carry out an Asbestos Clearance Inspection and provide a certificate of works being cleared of asbestos.”