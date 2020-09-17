Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
There has been another case of COVID-19 linked to the Ipswich Hospital after a health care worker tested positive.
There has been another case of COVID-19 linked to the Ipswich Hospital after a health care worker tested positive.
Breaking

Hospital cluster grows as health care worker infected

by Janelle Miles, John Farmer
17th Sep 2020 11:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A health care worker at the Ipswich Hospital is the latest confirmed case of COVID-19 in Queensland and at least the eight at that facility.

The man aged in his 60s is a close contact of a confirmed case and was on his 10th day of quarantine when diagnosed.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said because the worker was in quarantine, he posed no risk of community transmission.

"If we manage to only have causes from these clusters in quarantine, then we will ultimately end these clusters," he said.

Mr Miles said there had been a significant increase in the number of people getting tested, with 11,643 in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 27 active cases in Queensland.

People lining up to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing clinic at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: Glenn Hunt
People lining up to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing clinic at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: Glenn Hunt

It comes as Mr Miles claimed Prime Minister Scott Morrison had orchestrated a deliberate strategy to bring down the Palaszczuk Government.

He said that would explain the Prime Minister's fixation on Queensland and its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"(The LNP) is determined to bring us and our government down," Mr Miles said.

"That's why there is this focus on Queensland.

Originally published as Hospital cluster grows as health care worker infected

coronavirus ipswich hospital

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'HE'S A GOOSE': Barnaby's bridge stunt scorned in parliament

        Premium Content 'HE'S A GOOSE': Barnaby's bridge stunt scorned in parliament

        News BARNABY Joyce angered locals, but the real issue is "too emotional to talk about", Lismore MP Janelle Saffin told parliament.

        $34M hotel rejected: 'City style trying to impose itself'

        Premium Content $34M hotel rejected: 'City style trying to impose itself'

        Council News Why a proposed $34 million hotel, function space won’t be approved

        Need a job? Company is giving away $50,000 to best workers

        Premium Content Need a job? Company is giving away $50,000 to best workers

        News Agribusiness has announced a big incentive for its workers

        Plans for $45M 'play haven' at Ballina withdrawn

        Premium Content Plans for $45M 'play haven' at Ballina withdrawn

        News It included a caravan park, helipad, shooting range, go kart track