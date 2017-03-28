29°
Hospital bed shed outrage continues

Alison Paterson
| 28th Mar 2017 6:52 AM
Used hospital beds are packed into containers by Rotary volunteers at Brisbane's Durack Store and Yard before the items are donated to medical centres in Asia and Africa.
Used hospital beds are packed into containers by Rotary volunteers at Brisbane's Durack Store and Yard before the items are donated to medical centres in Asia and Africa.

PERFECTLY good hospital beds one day, junk on the scrap heap for no good reason the next.

After it was revealed by the Northern Star a number of hospital beds from throughout the hospital were left out in the Lismore Base Hospital car park, politicians on both sides have been arguing the toss.

Meanwhile, a member of Rotary International said the hospital should consider offering the beds to the organisation's Donations in Kind program where they will be gratefully received by people in need while keeping recyclable items out of landfill.

The senior medico who came forward and revealed the situation of the beds being tossed aside, said it's all about ensuring the items are used by people who need them.

"I see myself as a concerned member of the public appalled by the extreme waste of these beds being thrown away,” the medic said.

"People who are commenting online are saying the beds are no good mechanically, but that is absolute rubbish. Those beds were in service on wards last week so these comments are all just lies - if they were broken-down rubbish, if the brakes did not work then I would know, I would not have been concerned and gone to the media.”

However, Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones, denied this claim.

He said the reason LBH late last week received 56 new beds and the old ones were relegated to the car park is because all NSW Hospitals must have modern electronic beds which meet current Australian standards for medical equipment.

"The beds photographed in the LBH Mental Health carpark by a concerned resident were identified as unsafe and unrepairable due to a range of issues, including that spare parts are no longer available.,” he said.

"While options were investigated regarding the disposal of the beds, damaged and unsafe beds cannot be donated to a charity or nursing home as they pose a risk of injury.

The damaged beds seen in the Mental Health carpark of LBH were awaiting collection for scrap metal.”

Meanwhile, an independent evaluation has put the cost of the beds each between $5000-$6000 on the second-hand market, meaning between $330,000 and $350,000 of equipment which could be used is languishing.

According to one humanitarian, this could have been resolved by one phone call.

Rotary International member Bren Milsom said used hospital beds "are gold”.

Mr Milsom is the incoming chair of District 9640 which includes the Northern Rivers, said the beds are shipped to many Australia's northern neighbours as well as Africa, as part of the organisation's Donations in Kind program.

The DINK program dispatched more than 6600 used hospital beds in 2015 where they will be used in medical and health centres in s in Asia, Africa and Nepal.

Meanwhile, NSW Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord described the matter as a "massive and criminal waste of money”.

He has demanded the NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard investigate the mismanagement.

Mr Secord also rejected claims by the Northern NSW Local Health District that the beds were discarded and "unsound” as they were used for patients as recently as a week ago.

"At the very least, the state government should investigate whether these beds could be provided to charity or sent to places like East Timor - rather than tossed on to the trash heap,” Mr Secord said.　

"A week ago, these beds were being used by patients and now they are outside rusting. This is simply ridiculous.”

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore base hospital minister for health northern rivers health

