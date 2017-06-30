Horses transform lives near Jiggi

Peter MacDonald, 25, at the local horse program in conjunction with RED Inc, provided by Horsetalk Riding Farm based in Jiggi.

A LOCAL horse program, provided by Horsetalk Riding Farm, has transformed the lives of local people with a disability.

People from the REDinc. community have been attending the program for the past two years, and have learnt new horse skills as a result.

Alison Rose said she always brought apples and carrots for the horses on Friday and had learnt to interact with the horses including learning how to groom them.

"One of my favourite things is saddling them and riding them,” she said.

"Coming here makes me relax and forget about all the other stuff.”

Redinc. support worker Chris Cameron said it was great to see everyone get so much out of the program and that it was amazing to witness the relationships that had developed between individuals and their horses.

"Horsetalk has transformed many of the attendees; who have gone from being introverts to self-motivated individuals who have enjoyed a real sense of achievement through gaining horsemanship skills,” he said.

Horsetalk Riding Farm owners Steve Clibborn and Joyce Corbett said it had been heart-warming to watch as participants gained confidence and experience in handling the horses.

"Kids of all ages come out here and there is more to riding a horse than just sitting on its back,” Mr Clibborn said.

"So they learn everything from catching a horse in the paddock to getting it ready for riding and looking after it after the ride.

"To be able to relate to a horse is incredible.

"They are flight animals and to be able to make friends with something that naturally runs away from you is a big step - that is a really big step.”