Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON THE BEAT: From NSW Police Mounted Unit Senior Constable Michelle Cherry riding Ismo, and Senior Constable Sarah Maxwell riding Sovereign in Byron Bay as part of Operation Tasman North.
ON THE BEAT: From NSW Police Mounted Unit Senior Constable Michelle Cherry riding Ismo, and Senior Constable Sarah Maxwell riding Sovereign in Byron Bay as part of Operation Tasman North. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Horses help crush crime after 'bad batch' of drugs hits town

Liana Turner
by
28th Apr 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRUG and alcohol issues are high on the radar for police taking part in a lengthy operation in Byron Bay.

Tweed Byron Police District crime manager Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen said Operation Tasman North, running until June, had brought in officers from the operational support and licencing branches of NSW Police and other parts of the command along with NSW Police horses Ismo and Sovereign and their riders, Senior Constables Michelle Cherry and Sarah Maxwell.

From NSW Police Mounted Unit Senior Constable Michelle Cherry riding Ismo, and Senior Constable Sarah Maxwell riding Sovereign in Byron Bay as part of Operation Tasman North.
From NSW Police Mounted Unit Senior Constable Michelle Cherry riding Ismo, and Senior Constable Sarah Maxwell riding Sovereign in Byron Bay as part of Operation Tasman North. Marc Stapelberg

After a spate of drug-related incidents in the town during the summer months, Det Insp Cullen hoped an increased police presence would help to keep the region safer.

"Last December and January we had a number of people who appeared to be suffering the affects of a drug-induced psychosis on the streets,” Det Insp Cullen said.

From NSW Police Mounted Unit Senior Constable Michelle Cherry riding Ismo, and Senior Constable Sarah Maxwell riding Sovereign in Byron Bay as part of Operation Tasman North.
From NSW Police Mounted Unit Senior Constable Michelle Cherry riding Ismo, and Senior Constable Sarah Maxwell riding Sovereign in Byron Bay as part of Operation Tasman North. Marc Stapelberg

Officers witnessed irrational, confrontational and violent behaviour from offenders exhibiting "superhuman strength” during this time.

Often, it was difficult for police to restrain them and sometimes, officers were hurt in the process.

Insp Cullen said police believed a "bad batch” of drugs, possibly LSD, was circulating at the time.

"There have been three arrests with significant quantities of LSD tabs on the person who have been arrested,” he said.

"We want to make sure that these people are not interfering with the good environment we have at Byron Bay.”

From NSW Police Mounted Unit Senior Constable Michelle Cherry riding Ismo, and Senior Constable Sarah Maxwell riding Sovereign in Byron Bay as part of Operation Tasman North.
From NSW Police Mounted Unit Senior Constable Michelle Cherry riding Ismo, and Senior Constable Sarah Maxwell riding Sovereign in Byron Bay as part of Operation Tasman North. Marc Stapelberg

He hoped Operation Tasman North, which began in February, would help to encourage safer behaviour in Byron Bay while fostering a positive relationship between police and the community.

"People love to engage with the horses and they are seeing that we are present in the area and they're very effective at managing crowd and the numbers of people that we get in the town here,” he said.

Det Insp Cullen said police were also looking forward to working closely with the Byron Bay Liquor Accord as they continue to target alcohol-fuelled violence in the town.

byron bay police drug related offences mounted police northern rivers crime operation tasman north
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Ransom' claim after accused says he can't pay for trial

    premium_icon 'Ransom' claim after accused says he can't pay for trial

    News Prosecution: 'This is nothing more than a furphy... one would question why it's taken so long'

    Doctor to enter plea for alleged sex assaults on patients

    premium_icon Doctor to enter plea for alleged sex assaults on patients

    Crime NSW gynaecologist told he must attend court in Sydney next month

    Lions rise from ashes to serve community

    Lions rise from ashes to serve community

    News Club has been overwhelmed by donations since fire

    • 28th Apr 2018 12:00 AM
    TALES: 'Unhinged' wife found floating in river

    TALES: 'Unhinged' wife found floating in river

    News When Gavin Baillie went to bed, he expected to wake up with his wife

    • 28th Apr 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners