Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROUND 'EM UP: TS SHOWTIME: Cattle dog trials at Friday's Alstonville Show 2018.
ROUND 'EM UP: TS SHOWTIME: Cattle dog trials at Friday's Alstonville Show 2018. Jacqueline Munro
News

Horses, goats and mayhem at the Alstonville Show

Jacqueline Munro
by
26th Oct 2018 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FROM showbags and laughing clowns, to horses, chocolate sundaes and the sound of sizzling steak, Alstonville Showground came alive yesterday for the first day of the 130th Alstonville Agricultural Show.

Friday's schedule saw events in the horse ring, working dogs trials and school performances, before the first day wrapped up with a fireworks display.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

There was plenty of laughter and mayhem in the children's events, with a range of activities including the egg and spoon race, gumboot toss, sack race and three-legged race, as well as shaving cream shearing.

Isaac Turner, 4, travelled from Chinderah with his mother Caitlyn for the show, and said his favourite part was watching the horses, and petting the goats in the animal farm.

"I really like the pretty gold (horse),” he said.

"And the goats are really fluffy.”

Ballina Shire's only agricultural show continues today, with an enormous schedule of events.

There will be horse events in the main arena and cattle judging in the cattle ring, both from 8am, before the show's official opening and announcement of the 2018 showgirl in the main arena at 12.30pm.

As well as events in the main ring, there is plenty of free entertainment, including mini pig racing, the woodchop, tug o war, and performances by Ashton's Circus throughout the day.

In the pavilion there are floral arrangements and winning plants, as well as hand-made crafts and delicious cakes on display, as well as prize-winning chickens in the poultry shed.

The rodeo kicks off in the afternoon from 4pm, with family-favourite events such as roping, bull riding, steer wrestling and bareback horse riding, followed by monster trucks at 7.30pm and a fireworks display at 8.30pm.

Alstonville Agricultural Society president Sam Stevens said following on from such a beautiful day yesterday, today's events were sure to please.

"It's a great day out with plenty of free entertainment to have lots of fun,” Mr Stevens said.

"Today we have some big events on, such as the racing pigs, and tonight we'll have the monster trucks, and a rodeo, before we wrap up with some of the best fireworks you'll ever see on the Northern Rivers.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for pensioners, while students/10-17 year olds are $5.

Children under 10 are free, while a family pass for two adults and up to four children is $30.

Gates open at 8am, and the show finishes tonight at 8.30pm.

alstonville agricultural show alstonville show alstonville showgrounds wild rangers
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    PERMENANTLY CLOSED: Drinking holes Lismore said goodbye to

    premium_icon PERMENANTLY CLOSED: Drinking holes Lismore said goodbye to

    Business WHY have our pubs closed their doors?

    • 27th Oct 2018 1:00 AM
    'Please support us': Musos plea over state of music scene

    premium_icon 'Please support us': Musos plea over state of music scene

    Business "All we want to do is play.”

    • 27th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
    10 years of beers at Stone & Wood

    10 years of beers at Stone & Wood

    Business "Our focus has also been on getting enough to our thirsty drinkers"

    • 27th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
    Scam targeting online sellers

    Scam targeting online sellers

    Crime "If you are selling a car online you definitely need to read this.”

    • 27th Oct 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners