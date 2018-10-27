Horses, goats and mayhem at the Alstonville Show

FROM showbags and laughing clowns, to horses, chocolate sundaes and the sound of sizzling steak, Alstonville Showground came alive yesterday for the first day of the 130th Alstonville Agricultural Show.

Friday's schedule saw events in the horse ring, working dogs trials and school performances, before the first day wrapped up with a fireworks display.

Photos View Photo Gallery

There was plenty of laughter and mayhem in the children's events, with a range of activities including the egg and spoon race, gumboot toss, sack race and three-legged race, as well as shaving cream shearing.

Isaac Turner, 4, travelled from Chinderah with his mother Caitlyn for the show, and said his favourite part was watching the horses, and petting the goats in the animal farm.

"I really like the pretty gold (horse),” he said.

"And the goats are really fluffy.”

Ballina Shire's only agricultural show continues today, with an enormous schedule of events.

There will be horse events in the main arena and cattle judging in the cattle ring, both from 8am, before the show's official opening and announcement of the 2018 showgirl in the main arena at 12.30pm.

As well as events in the main ring, there is plenty of free entertainment, including mini pig racing, the woodchop, tug o war, and performances by Ashton's Circus throughout the day.

In the pavilion there are floral arrangements and winning plants, as well as hand-made crafts and delicious cakes on display, as well as prize-winning chickens in the poultry shed.

The rodeo kicks off in the afternoon from 4pm, with family-favourite events such as roping, bull riding, steer wrestling and bareback horse riding, followed by monster trucks at 7.30pm and a fireworks display at 8.30pm.

Alstonville Agricultural Society president Sam Stevens said following on from such a beautiful day yesterday, today's events were sure to please.

"It's a great day out with plenty of free entertainment to have lots of fun,” Mr Stevens said.

"Today we have some big events on, such as the racing pigs, and tonight we'll have the monster trucks, and a rodeo, before we wrap up with some of the best fireworks you'll ever see on the Northern Rivers.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for pensioners, while students/10-17 year olds are $5.

Children under 10 are free, while a family pass for two adults and up to four children is $30.

Gates open at 8am, and the show finishes tonight at 8.30pm.