Horses, donkeys, alpacas helping people at 'therapy farm'

WONDERFUL: Psychologist Sally Mills with Hana at Sally's 'therapy farm' at McLeans Ridges, which is helping young people gain confidence, become more social and overcome trauma.

THERE is nothing more wonderful than animals in this world.

It has been scientifically proven companion animals are beneficial for our health, but now according to psychologist Sally Mills, professionals are seeing the psychological benefits of interacting with animals.

On what Ms Mills calls her 'therapy farm' at McLeans Ridges near Lismore, horses, donkeys and even alpacas help young people gain confidence, become more social and overcome personal problems caused by early-life neglect or trauma.

Ms Mills said the key to success lies in encouraging them to form bonds with animals they have never encountered previously, such as horses and alpacas.

"Horses are very intuitive and within their DNA lies a deep fear of being preyed upon," Ms Mills said.

"So their first reaction to danger, real or otherwise, is to take flight.

"Interacting with horses and gaining their trust in our leadership creates self-confidence and enables a young person to deal with intimidating and challenging situations in life."

Ms Mills grew up around horses in England, and she said it's easy to understand why she feels comfortable around them, but she said even those who have never been around horses often grow to relax around them.

"While it can take the whole course of three to six one-hour sessions for some young people to develop lasting confidence, the change begins from the very first session," she said.

"Indeed, their supporting adults - parents or a counsellor - describe the changes as almost miraculous."

Ms Mills said in 2019 27 young people from across the region have undertaken Ms Mills' farm-based therapy program, made possible through funding from St Vincent de Paul Society's 'Breaking the Barriers' initiative.

She said the money for the Vinnies program, which also supports out-of-school activities and school breakfast programs, comes from the proceeds of their local op shops.

Ms Mills said for young children, it is the on-farm program that delivers the best results.

"It's much less confronting for kids to be in an outdoor setting, surrounded by nature and animals, rather than the more inward looking environment of a counselling room," Ms Mills said.

"The main thing is for participants to feel at ease and encourage them to look beyond themselves and connect to the environment and the animals.

"We work with small ponies, which are quiet and unintimidating, plus our rescue donkey and the very cute alpacas as a focus for their emotions."

Ms Mills said horses have a special ability to "help children work through emotional barriers without shame or stigma".

"This is especially true for children who suffer the effects of trauma, mental health and behaviour issues," she said.