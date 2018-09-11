Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The horse shot and killed near St George.
The horse shot and killed near St George. Conributed
News

Horse shot and killed near St George

Joshua Macree
by
11th Sep 2018 3:39 PM | Updated: 4:24 PM

Detectives from the Major and Organised Crime Squad are currently investigating the death of a 13-year-old Quarter Horse mare near St George. The mare was located on Sunday, September 7 on Johnstone Rd with a gun shot wound on its near side shoulder.

The horse was inspected Saturday afternoon, looking after its week old foal in her regular paddock. The following morning the mare was unable to be located and was found deceased later that day.

Police are seeking assistance from any person that may have knowledge of the offence, or could provide information which would lead to the identification of the offenders.

Anyone with information should contact St George police or detectives at the Major and Organised Crime Squad at Roma.

editors picks horse police roma st george

Top Stories

    Kick to the testicles not so splendid

    premium_icon Kick to the testicles not so splendid

    Crime WOMAN'S assault on police officer one of the 150 charges laid against punters at Splendour in the Grass to go before the courts.

    • 11th Sep 2018 4:30 PM
    Prison escapee remains at large

    Prison escapee remains at large

    Crime One escapee arrested, the other could be headed to the Casino area

    Councils given go-ahead to raise rates by 2.7%

    Councils given go-ahead to raise rates by 2.7%

    Council News The rate for 2019-20 peg is higher than it has been in recent years

    School fire: Structural report on suspicious blaze

    premium_icon School fire: Structural report on suspicious blaze

    Crime Casino High's principal says all options will be considered

    Local Partners