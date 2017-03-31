26°
Horse seeking shelter collapses in doorway

Alina Rylko
| 31st Mar 2017 4:02 PM
Uki residents help exhausted horse.
Uki residents help exhausted horse. Contributed

AMID the continuing devastation of record-breaking floods on the Northern Rivers, one Tweed Shire resident was left relieved after being re-united with her lost horse.

Kaylie Wilson of Uki reported her horse and donkey missing from their Bray Park paddock to her social media followers late on Thursday night.

"Missing donkey and horse in Bray Park in the floods, if anyone finds them please let me know,” she posted.

Within hours, a photo of a horse that had made it's way to a nearby Uki Rd home and collapsed in its doorway from exhaustion was posted on social media.

This horse collapsed in a door way at a home in Uki, before being re-united with its owner.
This horse collapsed in a door way at a home in Uki, before being re-united with its owner. Contributed

"Hi everyone - a friend of mine rescued a horse that is exhausted and in his front door. He lives on Uki road near the flower shed. Does anyone know who this horse belongs to?”

Gillian Taylor of Murwillumbah reported the horse had been rescued, with two of the home's occupants holding the horses head up on a boogie boars for several hours.

Anne Barton said: "Whoever these boys are, you are absolute angels.

"I hope I get to meet you one day and shake your hand, that would be an an honour.”

The donkey is still missing.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lost donkey lost horse murwillumbah flood northern rivers floods

