Horse rescue under way at Northern Rivers property

Emergency services are working to rescue a horse at a rural property. SCOTT POWICK

EMERGENCY services have been called to a horse rescue.

Susan Biggar from Brunswick Heads' Volunteer Rescue Association squad confirmed a team was on the ground working to free the horse.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said their agency was not currently attending the rescue at Bayfigs Place in Myocum, but said the NSW Rural Fire Service was on scene.

"There's a horse stuck in a dam,” she said.

"It's tired and stressed.”

The RFS has been approached for comment.