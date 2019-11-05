Menu
Emergency services are working to rescue a horse at a rural property.
Horse rescue under way at Northern Rivers property

Liana Turner
by
5th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
EMERGENCY services have been called to a horse rescue.

Susan Biggar from Brunswick Heads' Volunteer Rescue Association squad confirmed a team was on the ground working to free the horse.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said their agency was not currently attending the rescue at Bayfigs Place in Myocum, but said the NSW Rural Fire Service was on scene.

"There's a horse stuck in a dam,” she said.

"It's tired and stressed.”

The RFS has been approached for comment.

