Horse rescue under way at Northern Rivers property
EMERGENCY services have been called to a horse rescue.
Susan Biggar from Brunswick Heads' Volunteer Rescue Association squad confirmed a team was on the ground working to free the horse.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said their agency was not currently attending the rescue at Bayfigs Place in Myocum, but said the NSW Rural Fire Service was on scene.
"There's a horse stuck in a dam,” she said.
"It's tired and stressed.”
The RFS has been approached for comment.