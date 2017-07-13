Horse owners urged to vaccinate after Hendra Virus case

Rural protection: LLS animal biosecurity officers test a horse for the Hendra virus as part of the response in 2013.

IN LIGHT of a death of an unvaccinated horse, the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) is encouraging horse owners to vaccinate their horses against Hendra virus.

On Saturday evening, the horse had to be euthanased at a property near Lismore, after samples from the horse tested positive to Hendra virus.

DPI's Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr Christine Middlemiss said it was imperative that horse owners take all steps they possibly can to reduce the chances of their horses becoming infected with Hendra virus.

"Horse owners should discuss a vaccination strategy with their private veterinarian, as vaccination remains the most effective way of reducing the risk of Hendra Virus infection in horses," Dr Middlemiss said.

"Vaccinating your horse also protects your animals, and you and your family.

"It's also important that good biosecurity and personal hygiene measures are practiced."

She said horses should be kept away from flowering and fruiting trees that are attractive to bats and their feed and water should be covered and kept away from trees.

Hendra virus can cause a range of symptoms in horses - usually there is a sudden fever and either respiratory or neurological illness.

If your horse is unwell, keep people and other animals away from the horse and call your private veterinarian immediately.

If your veterinarian is unavailable you can call a District Veterinarian with the Local Land Services or the Animal Biosecurity Emergency Hotline on 1800 675 888.

For more information about Hendra, visit the DPI website.