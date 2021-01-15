Menu
A property with 15 horse stables and a four-bedroom house in Ballina is up for sale.
News

Horse-lover’s dream property: 15 stables near Ballina track

Rebecca Lollback
14th Jan 2021 11:00 PM
Savvy buyers are circling a "rare" property on Racecourse Road at Ballina, which has 15 stables and a four-bedroom home.

The 1770sqm property is currently owned by Graeme and Sue Birney, who were successful racehorse trainers.

Mr Birney also a former jockey retired from the training ranks in 2017.

Their property has 11 internal stables and four external yarded stables, along with a "beautifully maintained" four-bedroom, two-bathroom family home.

It has been listed for sale at $1.285 million.

 

Selling agent Tom Perkins said it was a unique offering on the Northern Rivers.
"It has river frontage, and it's also zoned industrial but has a pre-existing use of residential," he said.

"So it's very rare in Ballina.

"We have had a lot of interest already, a lot of people circling, and we've had some offers.

"The majority of people are local, from Ballina, but there's been some interest from Brisbane buyers as well.

 

"This property is positively geared, it can easily be converted into an income-generating asset, earning over $800 per week.

"You could even use the stables for storage, or anything that fits within the industrial zoning.

"You can live there and rent the stables out.

"It's super quiet and it's an unbelievable location, and everything in the home itself is immaculate."

For more information visit the website or phone Tom Perkins on 0426676865.

 

