Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Melbourne Cup-winning jockey turned trainer Chris Munce (left) at the Ballina Cup today.
Melbourne Cup-winning jockey turned trainer Chris Munce (left) at the Ballina Cup today.
Sport

Horse gives Ballina trainer the best farewell gift ever

Mitchell Craig
and Geoff Newling
17th Jan 2020 4:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BALLINA trainer Andrew Sawden will head back home to Melbourne after Logan’s Blade had a convincing win in a Class 1 Handicap (1000m).

The former Victorian trainer has been based at Ballina for the past nine months and was delighted and impressed by his three-year-old’s frontrunning win at the Ballina Cup.

“He runs along, doesn’t he? … only a three-year-old, too just a lovely horse. He can get better than that,” Sawden said.

He said the morning rain that deposited 30mm on the Ballina track and made it a Soft 7 was a help as he plans to return to Melbourne with Logan’s Blade.

“Moonee Valley over 955m, for sure. He’s a very fast horse and still a young three-year-old, too,” he said.

Ballina Jockey Club general manager Matt Bertram was happy with crowd numbers at the 1000 mark.

Heavy rain in the morning put the meeting in jeopardy before blues skies welcomed the afternoon crowd.

“It could have really hurt us but we recovered and it turned into a really good day,” Bertram said.

“It’s hard to predict how many more we would have got if it didn’t rain this morning.”

In other races, Montana Mist broke through for his trainer Patrick Randall.

The five-year-old gelding, a son of Bradbury’s Luck, revelled in the Soft 7 going to lead and beat Ballina mare Spring Nymph (Terry McCarthy) and Lismore filly Amyrkal, who came third.

Randall prepares Montana Mist at Casino and has mended the ways of the former barrier rogue.

“(We) had a lot of trouble with him, (but) we’ve got him right now,” Randall said.

“What a feeling (to win). He knows what to do now.”

The gelding rolled and kicked around the tighter Ballina turn to set up his first win in six starts.

Matthew Paget rode Montana Mist and said he “was a little bit more focused today”.

“Once he got to the front he just went through the gears,” Paget said of the gelding who might now race at Grafton on January 27.

andrew sawden ballina cup matt bertram
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'HORRIFIC PAIN': Ballina woman ‘burned’ by dangerous tree

        premium_icon 'HORRIFIC PAIN': Ballina woman ‘burned’ by dangerous tree

        News “IT FEELS like a burn, it feels like I’ve gone through a windscreen of a car.”

        Famous jockey makes rare appearance at Ballina Cup

        premium_icon Famous jockey makes rare appearance at Ballina Cup

        News He won Melbourne Cup as a jockey, hopes to win Ballina as a trainer

        Facebook responds after removing $14,000 Ewingar fire fund

        premium_icon Facebook responds after removing $14,000 Ewingar fire fund

        News After a week of wrangling, Nadine Myers will see Ewingar Rising rise up again

        Police RBT leads to huge $1M drug bust

        premium_icon Police RBT leads to huge $1M drug bust

        News POLICE swooped on a driver and found prohibited drugs in his truck