Horse float was found on fire on the Pacific Hwy between Coffs Harbour and Woolgoolga.

RURAL Fire Service crews were called after a horse float was found engulfed in flames on the Pacific Hwy between Coffs Harbour and Woolgoolga.

The horse float was fortunately not carrying any horses at the time, but was filled with horse supplies.

The RFS have now extinguished the fire which is said to have occurred around 11am this morning.

The vehicle is now being recovered.

The Pacific Hwy is currently closed as of 12.30pm near Woolgoolga but will soon re-open.