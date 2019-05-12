Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LIFELIGHT: A man in his seventies was airlifted to hospital by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter yesterday afternoon after he fell from a horse.
LIFELIGHT: A man in his seventies was airlifted to hospital by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter yesterday afternoon after he fell from a horse.
News

Horse fall leaves elderly man in critical condition

12th May 2019 7:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN UNFORTUNATE fall from a horse has landed a man in his seventies in hospital with critical injuries.

Reports say the elderly man fell off a horse in the Sunshine Coast hinterland and suffered serious head injuries about 3.30pm on Saturday.

The Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted him to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he received further treatment.

 

HORSE FALL: A man in his seventies was airlifted to hospital by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter yesterday afternoon after he fell from a horse.
HORSE FALL: A man in his seventies was airlifted to hospital by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter yesterday afternoon after he fell from a horse.

The Sunshine Coast aeromedical crew was also tasked on Saturday morning to an injured Mt Cooroora hiker, who was unable to finish her hike to the summit after she fell four metres.

She suffered injuries to her upper body.

The rescue crew winched her out and flew her to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya.

More Stories

editors picks horse fall injuries racq lifeflight rbwh
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Winter brings baby tiger sharks, great whites and whales

    premium_icon Winter brings baby tiger sharks, great whites and whales

    Fishing FISHOS and drumline contractors have been encountering plenty of juvenile sharks, and there are more on the way.

    New event promises to ignite ideas into reality

    premium_icon New event promises to ignite ideas into reality

    Business Ignite Your Inspiration offers a two-day project lab

    Popular journalist is coming to talk about 'the Q word'

    premium_icon Popular journalist is coming to talk about 'the Q word'

    Books Benjamin Law's book has funny, sad, strange and sexy stories

    22 fabulous photos from across the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon 22 fabulous photos from across the Northern Rivers

    Community Nature was the star in our readers' photos this week