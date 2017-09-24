34°
News

One dead after horror weekend on Valley roads

MAN CRITICAL: A man, seriously injured after his car hit a tree in South Grafton on Friday night, was airlifted to hospital by the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter.
MAN CRITICAL: A man, seriously injured after his car hit a tree in South Grafton on Friday night, was airlifted to hospital by the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter. CONTRIBUTED
Lesley Apps
by

A LISMORE man has died and a Halfway Creek man has been severely injured in two separate crashes on Clarence Valley roads in what was a tragic beginning to the weekend.

Police have confirmed the death of Lismore man Douglas Reid, who was hit by a truck on Summerland Way on Friday night.

Just before 9pm, emergency services were called to the scene at Warragai Creek following reports a tow truck had hit a pedestrian, causing the closure of for several hours.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 62-year-old man, but he died at the scene. Coffs Clarence Police duty officer Inspector Joanne Reid said the pedestrian appeared to be at fault, having wandered out on roadway on foot. "The tow-truck would not have seen him coming as he came out of nowhere," she said.

Just half an hour earlier, emergency services had responded to reports a vehicle had hit a tree on Ryan St in South Grafton.

Glenn Dudley, 55, of Halfway Creek, was trapped in the vehicle before being freed by the State Emergency Service.

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to Gold Coast Hospital in a serious condition after the single-vehicle accident.

Inspector Joanne Reid said it appeared Mr Dudley veered off the road and collided with a tree, suffering serious fractures to his arms and legs. She said he was expected to remain in an induced coma for the next 24 hours.

The Gold Coast Hospital confirmed that Mr Dudley remained in critical condition.

Grafton Daily Examiner
PHOTOS: Amber Heard in the arms of mystery dinner date

PHOTOS: Amber Heard in the arms of mystery dinner date

US ACTRESS Amber Heard has been spotted in the arms of a mystery dinner date at the Gold Coast on Saturday night.

PHOTOS: What's the secret to a great marriage?

IN LOVE: Harold and Nan Crozier celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at the Crowley retirement village boardroom, Ballina.

The special ingredients to a long-lasting marriage revealed.

UPDATED: Toddler resuscitated near creek battles in hospital

CAPTION The Norfolk pines on Brunswick Heads foreshore, all are tagged by an arborist under the direction of NSW Crown Holiday Parks Trust. PHOTO BY TRACEY HORDERN. Photo Tracey Hordern / The Northern Star

A 3-year-old girl has been rushed to Gold Coast University Hospital.

FIRE WATCH: Cameras to catch firebugs announced with fire ban

Hidden cameras are being installed in State forests after spate of arson attacks.

"It is sickening anyone would recklessly endanger people's lives"

Local Partners