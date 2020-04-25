Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Horror three-vehicle crash on main road

by Sarah McPhee
25th Apr 2020 4:54 PM

 

Shrapnel has been strewn across a major road in Adelaide after a three-vehicle crash leaving one on its side and neighbourhood brick fences destroyed.

Emergency services are at the scene at the intersection of Cross Rd and Fullarton Rd in Urrbrae.

Footage shows workers covering the vehicles in yellow and green tarpaulins.

SA Police were called at 1.40pm to the "serious crash" on Saturday following reports of a three-car collision. Major crash investigators are responding.

The Advertiser reports the crash involved two cars and a truck which may have been carrying chemicals.

.The crash scene. Picture: Twitter/@laurenrosevj/Seven News
.The crash scene. Picture: Twitter/@laurenrosevj/Seven News

News.com.au contacted police and SA Ambulance about the occupants of the vehicles but no further information was available.

Residents have told Seven News they were upstairs when one of the cars went "flying" past.

SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens is reportedly at the scene.

Traffic is blocked in all directions and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

More to come

Originally published as Horror three-vehicle crash on main road

crashes multi-car crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Dawn Service at the front gate for Anzac Day

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Dawn Service at the front gate for Anzac Day

        Breaking TINY candles flickered in the dark suburban streets and The Last Post echoed into a silent sky.

        Ballina united from afar in ANZAC dawn service

        premium_icon Ballina united from afar in ANZAC dawn service

        News RESIDENTS of Ballina stands together – at a distance – to honour our servicemen and...

        Driveways at dawn show respect

        premium_icon Driveways at dawn show respect

        News In the chill of the Anzac dawn, residents all over Lismore gathered at the their...

        Kyogle community set to benefit from more than $750 000 in funding

        premium_icon Kyogle community set to benefit from more than $750 000 in...

        News KYOGLE will soon see some much anticipated renovations, upgrades and social...