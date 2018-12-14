Menu
Horror start to holidays on highway

Bill North
by
14th Dec 2018 6:25 AM | Updated: 7:13 AM

THE summer holiday period is off to a disastrous start with two early morning crashes just 60km apart on the Pacific Highway.

Emergency services are currently attending car crashes on the Pacific Highway at Woombah and Uralba.

At about 5.15am this morning a car was involved in a crash near the Iluka Rd intersection at Woombah, impacting northbound highway traffic. Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area.

Meanwhile, a car was involved in a crash in the approach to the Bruxner Highway at Uralba at about 6.20am this morning.

Traffic is impacted in both directions and motorists are advised to reduce speed and exercise caution in the area.

It is not known whether there were any persons injured in either incident at this stage. The Daily Examiner is investigating and will continue to update as information comes to hand.

With Queensland school holidays set to start this afternoon, communities along the New South Wales North Coast can expect volumes of traffic on the Pacific Highway to significantly increase from this weekend onward.

For the latest information, visit www.livetraffic.com or phone 132 701.

