Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Multiple people, including a police officer, have been injured in a school shooting. Picture: Knoxville Police TC
Multiple people, including a police officer, have been injured in a school shooting. Picture: Knoxville Police TC
Breaking

Horror school shooting in US

by Ally Foster
13th Apr 2021 7:38 AM

Several people, including a police officer, are suffering from gunshot wounds after a shooting at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Emergency services are now on the scene at Austin-East Magnet High School and police have reportedly secured the school building.

"Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area," the Knoxville Police Department said on Twitter.

No more information is available on the condition of the victims.

A source told Knox News that one person has been detained.

The publication also reported that the police officer who was injured is the school's resource officer. He was reportedly shot in the hip and is now undergoing surgery.

Superintendent of Knox County Schools, Bob Thomas, said he is gathering "additional information about this tragic situation" and updates will be provided as soon as possible.

"The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families," he wrote on Twitter.

A reunification site has been established on the baseball field behind the school where parents can go and pick up their children.

More to come.

Originally published as Horror school shooting in US

More Stories

Show More
editors picks gun control guns school shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Elderly residents left traumatised by road rage

        Premium Content Elderly residents left traumatised by road rage

        Council News ‘So traumatised that she will not go out again’: Ballina Shire Council to address reports of verbal abuse.

        Crack down on illegal campers fornicating at popular lookout

        Premium Content Crack down on illegal campers fornicating at popular lookout

        Council News Frustrated rangers say tourist spot is overrun by campers littering

        Jobs on offer ahead of 2021 Australian Census

        Premium Content Jobs on offer ahead of 2021 Australian Census

        News The Australian Bureau of Statistics is currently recruiting to help deliver the...

        Film shoot to close popular coastal road

        Premium Content Film shoot to close popular coastal road

        News Filming on the Northern Rivers will cause a temporary closure to a popular local...