A Sunshine Coast woman received the fright of her life after discovering a snake in her handbag.
Environment

Horror handbag find leaves elderly woman shaken

Natalie Wynne
23rd Mar 2021 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:19 PM
A Sunshine Coast woman was given the fright of her life when she discovered a venomous snake hiding in her handbag.

The Noosa Waters woman left her handbag outside for a night about a week ago, discovering the scaly stowaway the next day.

Noosa snake catcher Luke Huntley shared the tale on social media.

Mr Huntley said he was called to the Noosa Waters home to relocate the unwanted visitor identified as an eastern small eyed snake.

"The resident had left it on her bedroom patio outside overnight and this cheeky snakey chose this as its place to hide for the day," he wrote.

Mr Huntley said eastern small eyes were nocturnal, highly venomous and capable of inflicting a fatal bite.

"It was very lucky that she saw it before putting her hand into the bag," he said.

"Snakes get into things all the time, especially when you leave things outside.

"It's a very good lesson and reminder to keep anything inside that you don't want to share with the wildlife."

Mr Huntley urged people to keep shoes, bags and anything that could make a warm home inside to avoid an unwanted surprise.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catcher Stuart McKenzie issued a similar warning related to wet weather.

He took to social media to warn residents that snakes and other wildlife would be seeking refuge and higher ground trying to stay dry.

"Higher ground and a dry spot to rest can often mean snakes will come up around your home and balcony's, so keep an eye out for snakes in this weather," he said.

