Crash teens sped off ‘like devil after them’

A WITNESS to a horror Tamborine Mountain car smash hospitalising five teenage boys says they "yahooed" at her then "took off like the devil was after them" moments prior to flipping.

The Tamborine Mountain resident, out walking her dog, says the sedan came over the crest of a hill and stopped in the middle of the road.

It was about 5.40am on a long, straight stretch of Beacon Road where hooning and burnouts are commonplace.

The crash scene. Picture: Channel 9

The brown 2000 Holden Commodore contained four Upper Coomera teens and one from Ormeau.

"Everyone got out and changed seats," she said, describing the scene about 600 metres from where the crash occurred seconds later.

"They took off like the devil was after them, yahooed at me out of the window and sped off," she said. "I heard the bang. They should have been getting ready for school, not out doing this."

Police on the scene of the serious car accident at Beacon Road at Tamborine Mountain. Picture: Adam Head

The Bulletin understands the Holden, travelling east on Beacon Road, swerved to avoid a rubbish truck doing collections at the time but police could not confirm that.

Multiple witnesses reported several loud bangs as the car veered to the wrong side of the road, smashing into rubbish bins and overturning.

It is understood it flipped upside down, slid along the wet road and smacked into a retaining wall and fence.

Nearby resident Harry Maguire among those who rushed to the scene, said it was miraculous people in the area were not hit.

Tamborine Mountain’s Harry Maguire, 17, was one of those first on the scene. Picture: Adam Head

Swimmers were lined up at the Tamborine Mountain Pool just metres from where the car landed.

"It was so close. There was a lot of pedestrians walking their dogs, and cyclists," Mr Maguire said.

"There was a really loud screeching noise, you could hear them slam the brakes on, then they landed towards the pool," he said.

"You could hear the bins being smashed, the fence was smashed apart and then just a really loud bang which woke everyone up. It was messy."

Police, firefighters and eight ambulances arrived at a horror scene, with Gold Coast Acting Senior Operations supervisor William Houghton calling it "traumatic".

Two occupants, 14, were cut out of the back seat before being airlifted to Queensland Children's Hospital with critical head, chest and limb injuries.

Police said one, later revealed to be Bailey Toms, had a "significant arm injury".

A third boy in the back with minor injuries was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

A front seat passenger, 14, had a minor shoulder injury and was hospitalised on the Gold Coast as a precaution.

A focus of the investigation for police is on speed and driver inexperience. Picture: Adam Head

The 16-year-old alleged driver, initially thought to have a minor head injury, was found walking from the scene.

Police are investigating if he was fleeing the accident.

"It's my understanding he was located a short distance away. He was able to walk away from the crash," a Queensland Police Services spokeswoman said.

"He didn't seem have a big head injury but it is my understanding he was transported to hospital where his condition deteriorated and he was placed in an induced coma."

The police spokeswoman could not confirm if any rubbish truck was in the area at the time but added: "The speed the (Holden) was travelling at and the driver's inexperience will play a big part in the investigation."

Police reopened the stretch of road between Monte Street and Main Western Road at 12.30pm, almost seven hours after the smash.

Local teenagers were mulling around the scene on bikes assessing the clean up.

"It could have easily been one of my mates," one said.