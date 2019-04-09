Driver rams car twice then flees the scene

WRECKED: The back of Susan Monson's car after it was rear-ended by a driver who then fled the scene.

WRECKED: The back of Susan Monson's car after it was rear-ended by a driver who then fled the scene. Susan Monson

WHAT started out as a simple drive on a beautiful day quickly turned into a nightmare for Susan Monson and her 11-year-old son.

Ms Monson has been left without a vehicle after being rear-ended twice on Saturday by a driver who then fled the scene.

"I was heading from Ballina on the Pacific Highway when I turned onto the Ross Lane exit, and as I was approaching the roundabout, I looked behind me to see this vehicle come rushing towards me," she said.

"My first reaction was 'he's going too fast'."

Ms Monson said she had stopped at the roundabout to give way to an oncoming vehicle when the vehicle, later identified as a white Mitsubishi Pajero with a bull-bar, slammed into her vehicle.

"We were stopped when we felt this horrible impact, as the car ran directly into us," she said.

"Then I think he hit us again because we felt a second impact. We were just lucky because the other car had already passed us, otherwise we would have been pushed into the traffic."

The impact crushed the rear of her car, as well as shattering her back window. However the worst was not over yet for the pair, as the driver fled the scene of the accident.

"He just took off. He didn't stop and see what state or condition we were in, he had no idea how many people were in the car and whether we were okay, or he just didn't care," she said.

"He just reversed, sped off to the right over the top of the median strip and took off on the wrong side of the roundabout."

Ms Monson said she was "in shock" at what had occurred and was not able to record the driver's number plate.

"It all happened so quickly. I knew it was a white 4WD with a bullbar and roof-racks, but I didn't get the chance for anything else," she said.

"My son managed to get a few numbers of the plate 'Q4', and we were able to get more information from other people who stopped to check on whether we were okay."

She has since taken to social media to see if anyone else had seen the vehicle, and said she was overwhelmed by the responses she had received.

"It was good to see how many people were happy to support us and share out that information," she said.

"I just want to see the driver held responsible for what he has done. If he's done that now, he'll most likely do it again.

"Who knows what could happen next time? They may not be as lucky as we were."

Following the accident she said although her and her son are both "a bit sore" and are still quite shaken by the ordeal, she is relieved they were uninjured.

"I've been left without a car and while I'm going to be out of pocket, I'm glad that my son and I are both okay," she said.