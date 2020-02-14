Menu
Crime

Caught on CCTV: Woman attacked, robber on her way to work

by Georgia Clark
14th Feb 2020 11:18 AM
POLICE have released horrifying footage of a woman being attacked and robbed in a Western Sydney street by two strangers.

CCTV shows the woman, aged 50, walking through a suburban street towards Kingswood Railway Station on her way to work around 5.15am on Wednesday.

 

Two men savagely attacked and robbed the woman on her way to work. Picture: NSW Police
Two men - one on a bike - are seen approaching the woman at the intersection of Joseph and Amaroo Street before lashing out at her in a brutal assault.

One of the men punches the woman with such force that she falls to the ground.

Police are pleading for assistance after a woman was randomly - and savagely - attacked and robbed on a suburban Kingswood street. Picture: NSW Police
The woman is then dragged towards the road where both men continue to assault the woman before stealing her backpack and running off.

Footage shows the woman cowering on the ground - unable to move - for several minutes.

The heartless attack left the woman with a bruised face and deep cuts to her forehead and chin.

When she returned home to get help she was taken to Nepean Hospital by her partner, where she was treated for multiple facial injuries.

She has since been released and is recovering from the attack.

Officers from Nepean Police Area Command are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

They are appealing for anyone who may have seen two males to come forward.

Anyone who may have information or observed anything suspicious in the area are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

