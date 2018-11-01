Menu
The blood-spattered walls in the kitchen of a vegetarian noodle restaurant in Thailand.Picture: Oriental Daily
News

Horror as diners ‘served human flesh’

by Staff Reporter
1st Nov 2018 5:40 PM

WARNING: Graphic 

IT'S enough to strike horror into the hearts of diners everywhere.

Vegetarian diners at a Bangkok restaurant have been served human flesh after a restaurant owner reportedly killed a man and served him with noodles.

The customers had complained to staff at the eatery in Lat Krabang after finding chunks of meant in their supposedly vegetarian meals.

The blood-spattered walls in the kitchen of a vegetarian noodle restaurant in Thailand. Picture: Oriental Daily
Police found the body of a man on the premises. Picture: Oriental Daily
But when investigators entered the premises - after the owner fled - they found blood splattered on the walls, reports Asia One.

Police then found the body of 61-year-old man, who had reportedly been smashed on the head and stabbed to death, in the restaurant's septic tank.

Asia One reports that the man's alleged killer had attempted to dispose of the body by cooking and serving it to customers.

It is not known if the customers consumed the human flesh, it has been reported.

