‘Horrified, angry’ high school teachers organise protest

STREGNTH IN SOLIDARITY: Two local Public servants will challenge the Governments inaction over the bushfire crisis and Climate emergency by hosting a community rally in Byron Bay this Friday.

STREGNTH IN SOLIDARITY: Two local Public servants will challenge the Governments inaction over the bushfire crisis and Climate emergency by hosting a community rally in Byron Bay this Friday.

TWO North Coast high school teachers are organising a peaceful protest to call for the government to take action on the bushfire crisis and climate change.

Michelle Lowe and Sarah McGregor said the Community for Climate Action Now rally would be held in Byron Bay on Friday.

They have issued an open invitation for the public to join them.

As a geography teacher, Ms Lowe said the idea for the local march came from the sheer frustration at what was currently unfolding in Australia.

“Like many Australians we have been watching the bushfire crisis unfold with growing horror, despair and anger,” Ms Lowe said.

“When you understand ecosystems, it’s really terrifying because I don’t know if some of these species will be able to recover from this type of catastrophe.

“We decided the only real antidote to despair, is action and decided we’d hold this peaceful protest.

“We saw there was national marches I though it is the perfect thing for Byron Bay to do.

“Meeting in solidarity is powerful.”

She said the community’s demand for action on the climate emergency specifically called for emergency relief and support for communities affected by fires, improved consultation and increased funding for the RFS, immediate pledge to decrease carbon emissions and forest regeneration and habitat repair.

“Ultimately wanted to make all levels of government take notice and act,” Ms Lowe said.

“The people want a clear action plan... the climate emergency is the number one worry and issue in Australia.

“We keep telling the government this is important and this is what we need and they are not doing much about it.”

Ms Lowe’s daughter, Mia Thom, has been a central figure in the student climate rallies held in Byron.

“My daughter has that great common (thought), ‘action is the answer to despair’,” she said.

“People should come along to feel a sense of solidarity and hope – you are connecting with people and you all think you can achieve change – you feel like you are supported and you can support each other.

“I just wish it was closer to an election.

“Marches are so important because you realise you are not alone.”

Coinciding with the many global student climate strikes, the Community for Climate Action Now rally will be held this Friday, January 10, at 10am in Railway Park, Byron Bay.

The group will walk to the top of the park and gather to listen to guest speakers and some music.

Ms Lowe and local barrister Mark Swizel will be among the guest speakers.

For more information head to https://www.facebook.com/events/s/community-for-climate-action-n/2830296973704802/