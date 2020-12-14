Horrific video shows eScooter rider slam into footpath

HORRIFIC CCTV footage has emerged of a man riding an eScooter at high speed in the Darwin CBD then suddenly hitting a kerb and face planting straight into the concrete footpath.

The footage, time stamped at just after 3am on Sunday December 6, shows a man face planting on the corner of Smith St and Knuckey St.

He does not appear to be wearing a helmet in the footage.

The eScooter rider flies through the air before face planting into the footpath at the corner of Smith and Knuckey Sts. Picture: Facebook/Supplied

The man remains motionless on the ground for some time before a number of bystanders come running to his assistance. Picture: Facebook/Supplied

The man is helped to his feet by CBD Security officers after his crash. Picture: Facebook/Supplied

The man remains motionless on the ground for some time before a number of pedestrians come running to his assistance.

Members of the CBD security patrol also quickly arrive and check on the accident victim.

The man is later seen being assisted to his feet with the help of the security officers and pedestrians.

He staggers around for a period of time before disappearing from view, leaving his eScooter behind on the footpath where he crashed.

St John Ambulance said it did not receive an official call to the incident.

However, paramedics did attend another incident, a couple of hours earlier at 12.56am, on the same morning.

"(A) 24-year-old female fell from an e-scooter in Darwin City," the report said.

"(She) received lacerations to the chin and was transported to hospital."

The incidents came on a busy night in the Darwin CBD, which also saw a 4WD plough into the front of the Six Tanks Brew Co venue, causing thousands of dollars of damage.

will.zwar@news.com.au

Originally published as Horrific video shows eScooter rider face plant into footpath