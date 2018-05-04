'Horrific' siege: Rugby league star's tragic fall from grace

AWAITING SENTENCING: A Tabulam man will be sentenced today over a "horrific” siege at the Hotel Cecil in Casino in May last year, during which he held a knife to a woman's throat for 40 minutes.

AWAITING SENTENCING: A Tabulam man will be sentenced today over a "horrific” siege at the Hotel Cecil in Casino in May last year, during which he held a knife to a woman's throat for 40 minutes. Susanna Freymark

IN 1991 Audley Walker was the toast of the Northern Rivers rubgy league scene, a sensational athlete who drove the Kyogle Turkeys to a Group One premiership, winning player of the year along the way.

Platitudes to Walker's special abilities repeatedly graced the pages of The Northern Star in the late 80s and early 90s.

He was later described as one of the best centres in the game, "strong and quick", and in retrospect someone who "could have played for Australia".

But 27 years later, Walker's days of glory are sadly behind him.

Instead, yesterday the 51-year-old Tabulam man sat forlornly in the dock of Lismore District Court, awaiting sentencing over terrifying siege in a Casino pub last year.

In what District Court Judge Julia Baly described as "nothing short of horrific", on the afternoon of May 24 last year Walker held a steak knife to the throat of a female bartender in the Hotel Cecil for more than 40 agonising minutes.

The incident unfolded after Walker had earlier visited the Casino police station demanding officers investigate something.

After leaving, he assaulted a random member of the public at the petrol pumps outside the nearby Caltex service station.

From there he entered the Hotel Cecil on the corner of Centre and Barker streets, where he picked up the knife from the cutlery section and approached the female bartender.

Police negotiated with Walker for close to an hour until he became distracted and the woman managed to escape his grasp.

He was tasered, but later assaulted a police officer in a cell.

Walker awaits sentencing on three charges: assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault a police officer occasioning actual bodily harm, and detain with intent to obtain advantage.

Walker has entered guilty pleas to the charges and has been in custody since his arrest.

"I think the circumstances of this detention were nothing short of horrific... to have a knife held at the victim's throat for a long period of time... (is of) the utmost seriousness," Judge Baly said.

The female victim suffers from post-traumatic stress as a result of her ordeal.

The court heard Walker was an undiagnosed schizophrenic and had been smoking cannabis and drinking heavily in the days before the May 24 incident.

The roots of his psychological problem may have stemmed in his alcohol and drug abuse, which he had tried but failed to conquer.

Giving evidence about his son's upbringing, Walker's father Bruce Walker told the court that his six children were showered with love and affection, and kept strictly away from alcohol or drugs during their upbringing in the tiny village of Jubullum, just outside Tabulam.

However Walker's solicitor Kylie Anderson Clark argued that Jubullum village life was so "intertwined" that Walker was still routinely exposed to alcohol abuse and violence in the general milieu of the community.

The court heard he was aware of his issues and had been attempting to seek assistance from a rehabilitation centre in Alstonville.

But on May 24, it all came to a head.

Judge Baly said the circumstances as "very exceptional" and said there several aspects of the case which warranted "further thought".

She adjourned the matter until today, with a final sentence expected after noon.