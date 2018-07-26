Vile abuse directed at MP under fire for bullying

LABOR MP Emma Husar is facing a bullying investigation as well as questions about her use of taxpayer-funded limousines.

And now, the investigation has sparked a series of vile threats and abuse against the western Sydney MP.

Ms Husar is on leave while the inquiry is completed, which is also looking into claims she has been accused of using her staff for childminding and to pick up dog faeces.

It's also alleged she took a Comcar limousine to visit her divorce lawyer.

Labor leader Bill Shorten on Wednesday described the backbencher as a good person going through a hard time, after she took leave while the NSW Labor Party investigates the bullying and harassment claims.

Ms Husar is being investigated over bullying and harassment claims. Picture: Tim Hunter

Footage aired on the Seven Network reportedly showed one of Ms Husar's staffers walking her dog through Penrith and cleaning up after it but Mr Shorten said the animal was a support dog for Ms Husar's autistic son.

"I suspect there's more to this whole situation," he said on Wednesday. "Having said that, I do think that the people are entitled to respectful workplaces and respectful treatment.

"Clearly there are complaints and so there are protocols in place and there is an independent investigation."

In the meantime, the Lindsay MP, who has Polish ancestry, has received a series of vile threats.

She received an email from one man describing her as a "kurva" (a mistyped reference to "kurwa", the Polish slang for prostitute) and telling her he hoped she got "breast or ovarian cancer".

Another man took aim at her over an allegation she told a male staffer to do the dishes in her office to learn about "white male privilege".

"The male you told to do the dishes should have punched you in the face to teach you about women's privilege," the message read.

Threats were also made to her children.

Ms Husar’s staff member took Husar's dog for a walk and picked up its faeces. Picture: Seven News

Police presence at her office was boosted in 2016 when the MP was stalked and a death threat was made against her.

Education Minister Simon Birmingham said if the bullying claims were proven, Mr Shorten should sack her.

And Workplace Minister Craig Laundy urged Ms Husar's staff to take claims to the Fair Work Ombudsman rather than rely on an internal ALP investigation.

"If people have breached the law, we'll deal with that when that happens," Mr Shorten said.

Ms Husar said in a statement the best thing for her family was to be out of the spotlight but she's looking forward to returning to work.