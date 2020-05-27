Horrific new details of 4yo girl’s death

Horrific new details have emerged about how a little girl with an intellectual disability was left dead in her cot for days as Australia's down syndrome community calls for the country to join a vigil tonight.

Willow Dunn, 4, was found dead at a Cannon Hill address on Monday morning but police allege she was murdered by her father on Saturday and left in her bed.

Mark Dunn, 43, has been charged with murder and accused of failing to seek medical help after the little girl's death.

Willow Dunn died at Cannon Hill on Saturday before her body was discovered on Monday, police say. Picture: Facebook

Australia's down syndrome community will hold a virtual vigil for Willow tonight with calls for the hashtag #HerNameIsWillow to trend on social media.

Willow's death has sent shockwaves around Australia with Down Syndrome Australia CEO Dr

Ellen Skladzien saying the community was "incredibly saddened" by the four-year-old's death.

At 7pm tomorrow night, there will be a Candlelight Vigil for Willow Dunn, held by the Down syndrome community around Australia.



At 7pm tomorrow night, there will be a Candlelight Vigil for Willow Dunn, held by the Down syndrome community around Australia. Join online by using the hashtags #HerNameIsWillow and #T21Community and light a candle for a precious child who was failed so terribly.

Dunn did not appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday and has been remanded in custody to reappear in the same court later in July.

Police would not confirm the girl's cause of death or whether a post mortem examination has been completed, but The Courier Mail reports the four-year-old had horrific sores on her body after being starved and left to die.

The newspaper reports Willow had sores on her hips so deep the bones were exposed when police found her at the home on Bent Street on Monday.

The Mail also reports that the child's stepmother lived at the home with children of her own but she has not been charged.

Reports have also surfaced that Willow's mother died while giving birth to her.

Mark Dunn has been charged with murder.

Dunn was charged under new child killer laws in Queensland that include an extended definition of murder as showing reckless indifference to human life.

The Australian reports the little girl's face had been attacked by rats and that when paramedics arrived at his home, New Zealand-born Dunn allegedly asked them: "I'm in trouble, aren't I?"

Neighbours of the family told the newspaper they never knew about Willow.

"They've been there for that long and we didn't know a little girl lived there," one neighbour said. "I can't believe it."

Down Syndrome Australia issued a statement after the heartbreaking news.

"The (alleged) neglect or abuse of any child is not acceptable," Down Syndrome Australia CEO Dr Ellen Skladzien said.

"Children with disabilities, as any other children in the community, should be protected and cared for."

