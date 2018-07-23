Horrific kitchen accident led to woman's new business

Lennox Head woman Rikki-Lee Petrie has started her own fitness business, Bod Squad.

LOCAL Lennox Head woman Rikki-Lee Petrie is helping 90 of her friends live their best lives through her business Bod Squad.

An accident at work was the trigger for Ms Petrie to start her own business.

She was the fittest and happiest she had ever been in her life before the accident, she said.

Support from her crew was vital to Rikki-Lee Petrie's recovery.

"I had a horrific accident in the kitchen - and while it was a bloody mess, at the time, I didn't think it was a big deal,'' Ms Petrie said.

"But, two weeks later I started to lose feeling in my toes and foot.

"I went to hospital, and the doctor said I had an infection, a severed nerve and severed tendon.

"They sent me to a specialist to have surgery, where they took the tendon from my hamstring and put it back into my foot.”

"If I couldn't be physically active, I needed to be mentally active”.

The fit young woman was in a moon boot with a steel rod for three months, going insane. She said she knew she needed something to keep her brain focused.

"I had always spoken about doing a personal trainer course but wasn't confident in myself to pursue starting a business.

"The girls I trained sat me down and told they would support me to grow my business - without their unwavering support, I wouldn't be where I am today. So, while I was recovering, I did my PT course with HPC on the Gold Coast.”

Bod Squad is now helping people to achieve their fitness goals.

"It was thanks to the girls and the power of the community around me that I realised that this business was really a thing I could do - and it truly gave me purpose.

"If I couldn't be physically active, I needed to be mentally active - and I didn't need to be part of the police force to help people.”

For more information about Ms Petrie's Bod Squad, visit her website.