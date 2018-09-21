Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A motorbike has been involved in a serious crash on Bangalow Rd, Clunes.
A motorbike has been involved in a serious crash on Bangalow Rd, Clunes. Christian Morrow
News

BREAKING: Horrific crash involving motorbike rider

Liana Turner
by
21st Sep 2018 2:43 PM

EMERGENCY services have been called to a motorbike crash near Clunes.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said five crews had been called to the scene on Bangalow Rd, about 5km north of Clunes, just before 2.20pm.

He said the motorcyclist was believed to have collided with another vehicle before being thrown from their bike.

The spokesman said the extent of their injuries was not yet known and no other people were believed to be hurt.

He said two ambulances were at the scene already, and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has also been called.

Bangalow Rd is closed in both directions after the crash.

A Transport Management Centre spokesman said motorists travelling between Lismore and Bangalow should seek an alternate route.

He suggested using the Bruxner Highway.

The spokesman said Bangalow Rd was closed between James Gibson and Eureka Rds.

bangalow rd crash bangalow road bexhill clunes editors picks motorbike crash traffic
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Beloved pub to reopen under new management

    Beloved pub to reopen under new management

    Business THE owner of this popular Ballina pub has confirmed they will reopen the doors tomorrow.

    $70k debt: Former mayor's company could lose property

    premium_icon $70k debt: Former mayor's company could lose property

    News The company has defaulted on a loan with Southern Cross Credit Union

    Charges dropped against man accused of filming in toilets

    premium_icon Charges dropped against man accused of filming in toilets

    News Only one charge remained and the 45-year-old pleaded guilty to it

    Local Partners