Horrific break-in doesn't break spirits of charitable pub

Urbenville residents have really been getting behind the Crown Hotel's fundraising efforts for struggling farmers.

Urbenville residents have really been getting behind the Crown Hotel's fundraising efforts for struggling farmers.

THEY had been rallying together support for struggling farmers and a vital rescue service.

But the Crown Hotel's donation tins were stolen along with $2500 worth of stock and a jukebox in a break-in on Monday night.

In total, he said the thefts and damaged totalled about $6000.

Owner Daryl Mageean said they believed the incident occurred between midnight and 4am Tuesday morning.

Along with a large amount of alcohol, Mr Mageean said the thieves stole donations destined for the Buy a Bale campaign and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

He said he break-in was "absolutely unbelievable”.

"We just can't believe it,” he said.

He said police were investigating the incident.

But while they await a possible outcome, Mr Mageean said they hadn't lost passion for their fundraising efforts.

The pub has been putting $2.50 from every chicken parmigiana sold into the Parma for a Farmer fundraiser, an initiative from the Buy a Bale group.

With six styles of parmigiana - new additions to the menu especially for the campaign - Urbenville locals and visitors have been exploring a new culinary world.

They've taken the great parmi and loaded it up new flavours including seafood, Mexican and carbonara-style dishes.

Mr Mageean thanked those who had been supporting them and said it was great to see similar efforts across the country.

"I think it's absolutely fantastic, what everyone's doing,” he said.

"It's a bit too late they should have done it a while ago, but at least it's getting done now.”

Police have been approached for comment.