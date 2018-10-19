Menu
Richmond Valley Council Animal Shelter at Casino is seeking donations to help these two starving dogs.
'Horrible situation': Dogs were being starved to death

19th Oct 2018 2:30 PM

TWO dogs have been rescued from a "horrible situation” and now they need your help.

Richmond Valley Council staff found these two emaciated and neglected dogs near Bultitude Bridge on Reynolds Rd, Casino.

The dogs, named Sherlock Bones and Mary Puppins by council staff, were being starved to death.

A local vet who examined the dogs said Sherlock weighed just 22.9kg, when he should have weighed around 40kg.

Now the Casino animal shelter is seeking donations of good quality food and flea and worm tablets to help get these dogs back on track.

The dogs will be cared for in a happy environment until they are healthy enough to find forever homes.

Donations can be dropped off at Northern Rivers Agribusiness, 49-55 Dyraaba Street, Casino.

Council is asking anyone with information regarding the dogs or their owner to call 6660 0300, or contact the RSPCA.

