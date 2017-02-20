Hornets, Redmen play in memory of Corey

Corey New Cup was played on the weekend.

GOONELLABAH defeated Lismore Workers 2-0 but, as always, Corey New Cup day was about more than just a game of soccer.

The annual pre-season fixture commemorates the life of Corey New, who died in a tragic car crash near Byron Bay in 2006 along with three other mates from Kadina High School.

He had enjoyed soccer with both clubs as a junior and since the game was first played in 2007 it has raised money for the juniors of both clubs.

This year the day was held at Weston Park, Goonellabah - it alternates between the clubs' home grounds - and it again enjoyed strong support from the Lismore soccer community.