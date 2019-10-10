Menu
News

Hordes rush to climb Uluru

by LUKE HAYES, luke.hayes@news.com.au
10th Oct 2019 10:11 AM
AN image taken by a Japanese tour guide has revealed the mass of people attempting to make a last-ditch effort to climb Uluru before its closure on October 26.

This incredible photo shows the huge number of tourists climbing Uluru on one of the last days before the climb closes on October 26. Picture: Supplied
The photo, taken only a few days ago, shows hundreds of tourists clambering at the base of the rock, attempting to use the metal chain to pull themselves up the cultural site.

Among the crowd are adults and children beginning to make the journey to the top of Uluru.

A Parks Australia spokesman said it was estimated 20,000 more tourists had visited the site in August compared with the same time last year.

The figures said total visitor numbers to Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park between June and August in 2018 were 122,766.

But this year during the same period that number had jumped to 142,553.

For a scale to represent how much a near 20,000 people influx might affect the area, according to a 2016 census, Yulara's population was 1099 residents at the time of the survey.

There is no accommodation available for the remainder of the climb.

editors picks parks australia tourism uluru

