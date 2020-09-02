Hopping mad pitch invaders run riot at junior match

Several crazed football fans can be seen here invading a Woopi field during an under 15s match. It is unknown if they are affiliated with the Northern Storm, Woolgoolga United or Western Sydney Wanderers. Photo: Annie Vaughan

CRAZED football fans were out in force at the weekend as the pitch of an junior match was invaded by an unruly mob.

During an Under 15s game featuring Woolgoolga and Northern Storm several furry fans, said to be 'hopping mad' at a contentious refereeing decision, decided to storm the pitch.

Witnesses said the game at Woolgoolga had to be stopped for several minutes while the pitch invaders kept on hopping around the field.

Football fans in Australia have long been singled out by some sections of the media - some say unfairly - as being particularly "passionate", resulting in Football Federation Australia coming down hard on misbehaving fans.

After leaving the field, the fans retreated to the Woopi town centre to celebrate. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

Western Sydney Wanderers in the A-League has had a number of fans banned and been threatened with points deductions over the years.

The crazed fans at Woolgoolga appeared to be wearing no clothing, possibly in an effort to keep their club affiliations a secret.

It is unknown if any flares were 'ripped' by the offending troop and anyone with information about the wild mob should contact the FFA.