Hoping for a sunny weekend? ... sorry!

WEATHER CHANGE: Wet and rainy conditions beseiged the Byron coast due to a trough system over the North Coast. Marc Stapelberg

IF YOU were hoping to put your umbrellas away and catch some sunshine over the weekend, you'll have to be quick.

Simon Louis from the Bureau of Meteorology said the wet weather will continue, with showers persisting through the morning today.

Up to 50mm of rain could fall across the Northern Rivers, with areas in the north of the region experiencing the heaviest falls yesterday.

Mr Louis said the best chance to catch some sunshine will be Sunday morning, but it will be fleeting, as showers and thunderstorm activity will return by the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the high 20s today, reaching 31-33C across the Northern Rivers on Sunday.

The BoM website said the current conditions were a result of a high over the Tasman Sea which was directing easterly winds and low cloud onto the southern Queensland and northern NSW coasts.

The wet weather is expected to persist until Tuesday.

The North Coast Storm Chasers are predicting the gloomy weather might persist even longer than that.

On their Facebook site they said: "Models are now indicating a developing low on Saturday / Sunday next week which may once more deliver very good and possibly flooding rain in a much larger area than this weekend's rain event".