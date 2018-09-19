Hopes new development won't stifle music scene

Plans for a 33-lot subdivision on Blue Knob Rd, just north of the village of Nimbin.

OPERATORS of a Northern Rivers venue are hopeful proposed subdivisions won't change Nimbin or threaten its live music.

Nimbin Bush Theatre's Nick Hanlon hoped the venue's history would not be hampered by plans for many new homes in the area, including close to the theatre.

Rather, she hoped it could mean more "potential customers" for the venue, which hosts a range of events, including live music.

A DA currently before Lismore City Council has proposed 33 new lots for 4 Blue Knob Rd, near the Nimbin Bush Theatre.

The development application for the $1.65 million subdivision was lodged by Stephen Fletcher & Associates in June.

"We're having consultations with them," Ms Hanlon said.

"We want to make it very clear they we're an operating venue."

Ms Hanlon said they didn't want to see the bush theatre go the same way as Sydney's Annandale Hotel.

"People move in next door and they complain about the music," she said.

"That's our concern that people buy here without knowing."

The group is now working to formalise that understanding.

"Lismore City Council is very supportive of our venue," Ms Hanlon said.

"They're a very supportive council and understand we're a historical venue.

"We're not a new venue, we've been operating since 1974.

"We are a centre for Nimbin's culture."

Ms Hanlon said they were "grateful that we can operate in Nimbin as a venue" but hoped proposals like this one and others in the Nimbin area would not change the face of the town altogether.

If they proceed, she was hopeful such developments would attract people who would want to preserve Nimbin's character.

"(There's an) unspoken community agreement that Nimbin is a town that's based on community and sustainability and it's based on inclusiveness," she said.

A Lismore City Council spokeswoman said "due consideration" to noise and amenity impacts of the venue would be part of any subdivision assessment process.

"The Bush Theatre is existing and is licensed to accommodate approximately 350 persons and council has requested further acoustic information from the proponents to incorporate as part of the holistic review of the development," she said.

"Currently the proposal is still under consideration and awaiting that response."