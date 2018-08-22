Menu
Firefighters have continued to battle the Brewers Rd, Kippenduff fire today. Casino - Yorklea RFS
Hopes forecast rain could ease fireground workload

Liana Turner
by
22nd Aug 2018 5:25 PM

FIREFIGHTERS are holding out hope showers forecast for later this week could ease conditions on the fireground.

Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers community liaison officer Myles O'Reilly said local and visiting crews were still working.

"There have been some erratic wind patterns the last few days but the strategies they've put in place have been successful,” Mr O'Reilly said.

He said work on containing the Mothersoles Rd, Ellangowan fire which has burnt more than 3000 hectares had been progressing well.

"The strategies have been successful there,” he said.

He said the Brewers Rd, Kippenduff fire had threatened homes after crossing Old Tenterfield Rd, but all homes were protected.

That blaze has spanned almost 500 hectares and Fire and Rescue NSW and Forestry NSW have been assisting the RFS there.

"It got pretty close but there were property protection crews there,” he said.

"The fire crept around the properties so they had some successful saves in that space.”

While continuing to battle the fires, he said they has also been busy with keeping the local communities up to date on the situation.

Mr O'Reilly said they hoped showers forecast from Friday would make life easier for their crews.

"There is a hope, an expectation of rain coming on the weekend,” he said.

"Anything that comes will be helpful and it would be welcomed.”

He said 60 to 70 firefighters had been on the fireground each day this week along with a host of aircraft which have been assisting with containing the fires.

"There's a lot of resources coming in from outside of the district,” he said.

With the fire season only officially due to start on September 1 for most of the state, and local crews having been busy since June, Mr O'Reilly said volunteers were bracing themselves for a tough summer.

He urged all residents to ensure they have prepared a Bush Fire Survival Plan, before they need one.

Visit rfs.nsw.gov.au for information on how to compile your plan.

