Hope is not lost for state forest recovery after bushfires

FOREST CLOSURES: Due to the severe bushfire Forestry Corporation had closed the majority of forests in NSW to visitors over the festive season.

NORTH Coast State Forests impacted by the severe bushfires might have a second chance at a quick recovery, as Forestry Corporation of NSW continues to fight the fires statewide.

A Forestry Corporation of NSW spokesman said staff are yet to assess the extent of the damage caused by the bushfires.

"Forestry Corporation continues to be heavily involved in active firefighting as part of the state's co-ordinated firefighting effort and many North Coast staff are currently deployed to firefighting on the south coast and near Tumut," the spokesman said.

"With our current focus on firefighting, we have not had the opportunity to fully assess the impact of the north coast fires."

Braemar, Gibberagee, Doubleduke, Ewingar, Myrtle State Forests were severely impacted by bushfires between September to January.

"Both timber plantations and native forests have been impacted, but not all the forests have been severely burned, particularly on the North Coast, and we expect many of them will recover in the coming months and years," the Forestry Corporation spokesman said.

"State Forests are managed over the long-term to grow and regrow and it is our intention that all areas impacted will be regenerated or replanted as soon as practical.

"Where the fire has not been intense, areas may quickly regenerate and where the fire has been more severe we may work to actively promote regeneration, using a range of techniques regularly employed to rapidly regrow forests following timber harvesting."

He added staff were working on both short-term and long-term solutions to ensure the majority of State Forests could be salvaged as bushfires continue to threaten the state.

"In the short-term, we have experienced a significant increase in demand for power poles and other products required by local communities as they begin to rebuild vital infrastructure, and crews are continuing to deliver these critical products to support the rebuilding effort," the spokesman said.

Many State Forests had been closed during the Christmas holidays due to the extreme heat and bushfire warnings.