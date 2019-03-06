Hope in a small shed after devastation of Tabulam fire

Greg Dollin building a shed for people who lost their homes in the Tabulam fire.

GREG DOLLIN wants to bring a "bit of normal” to the people who lost everything in the recent Tabulam fires.

With volunteers he erects a 6m by 2m shed complete with a water cube and sink.

With wife Vicky Dollin, they set up a place on the owners property, even making sure they have chairs, a table and a coffee pot.

Two weeks ago the Tabulam fire fighter and SES volunteer woke up at 3am in the morning and thought - how will people cope?

On Sunday, with volunteers Clive Bingham, Malcolm Wakeley and John Parker they worked on the third shed they've built at a property on Old Bruxner Rd at Tabulam.

As rain fell, Greg was excited to see water filling up the water cube form the guttering on the shed.

The green corrugated tin shed stood out like an oasis among the charred woods, burnt out cars and the pile of melted metal that was once the property owner's home.

There was nothing left except the singe and smell of a ferocious fire which started on February 12 after a woman burnt set fire to rubbish in a drum that spread to burn 8000 acres between Tabulam and Drake.

Greg said the first shed they built was for a man who said he couldn't pay. When Greg told him the shed was free, the man cried.

Materials have been donated, like the tin Mark and Judy Leale from Casino DIY Hardware transported to Tabulam on Monday. Donated by Metroll in Lismore, it means the men can build more sheds.

They want to build 29 sheds and Greg reckons it cost about $2000 for each one.

Clean up of properties is seriously needed. Piles of metal, distorted by flames, caravans burnt down to their steel frame sit like sad monuments to the fire.

Greg said Labor candidate Janelle Saffin were trying to get the army to help with the clean up. Nationals candidate Austin Curtain said he wasn't aware of any effort to get the army involved.

"I understand there is a push by Tenterfield Shire Council to get the assistance of BlazeAid - volunteer-based organisation that works with families and individuals after natural disasters,” Mr Curtain said.

The rebuilding is happening slow, tiny blades of grass are fighting their way back, but roads like Paddys Flat and Chauvel Roads remain burnt and barren.

DONATE

Call Greg Dollin if you can help on 0439258400.