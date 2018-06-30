Hope for Tuckean Swamp rehabilitation

PHOTO: Professor Leigh Sullivan, second from left, with SCU Summer Science School students at Tuckean Swamp.

PHOTO: Professor Leigh Sullivan, second from left, with SCU Summer Science School students at Tuckean Swamp. Sharlene King

ONE of the biggest point sources of acid runoff on the whole Richmond may be taking its first steps towards rehabilitation as a major hydrology study of the Tuckean Nature Reserve gets cracking.

For the past fortnight, a team of University of NSW researchers has been collecting water quality data and wetland drainage information around the Tuckean Nature reserve and surrounding areas.

The original Tuckean Swamp was one of the biggest wetlands in NSW and was renowned for its abundant wildlife, birdlife and prolific fish nurseries.

The Tuckean was an engine room for fisheries productivity in northern NSW but we now know that the modifications to the hydrology of the swamp, largely through floodplain drainage, resulted in serious water quality issues.

Despite previous efforts, there have been only small-scale improvements.

Poor water quality still occurs regularly, especially as a result of serious runoff from acid sulfate soils, and the Tuckean Nature Reserve, now managed as a freshwater habitat reserve by the NPWS, has some of the worst acid hot spots in Australia.

The two-year project, "Tuckean Swamp Project: Options Study”, entails the collection of water quality data and wetland drainage information, followed by extensive computer and physical scale modelling to identify water movement and drainage patterns to investigate ways to improve water quality across the lower catchment.

The project consortium is headed by the Richmond chapter of national angling conservation group OzFish Unlimited and includes DPI Fisheries, the Office of Environment and Heritage, the National Parks and Wildlife Service, Local Land Services, Ballina, Lismore and Richmond Valley councils and Rous County Council and, very importantly, Tuckean residents.

"The findings from the project will provide data to support evidence-based decision-making for this important wetland system,” DPI Fisheries manager Scott Nichols said.

"This project will provide finer-scale and more extensive information, with no on-ground works planned. The information gathered from field investigations and modelling will inform where water management and water quality can be improved, and what steps are needed for this to occur.

"Evidence-based options will then be provided to the landowners, the broader community and government to help inform the next steps in the project, including any future works that may be considered.”

The project received $160,000 from the DPI's Flagship Fish Habitat Action Grant Program under an application by OzFish Unlimited, with further funds from government agencies, local councils and the Nature Conservancy.

"The Flagship program is funded by the Saltwater Recreational Fishing Trust and supports projects that seek to benefit fish stocks by increasing the extent and quality of coastal fish habitat in NSW,” Mr Nichols said.

"Though this collaborative approach and by working closely with landowners, we believe that we will deliver the best options to make positive change for future water management and water quality in the Swamp.”

OzFish national director of habitat programs Cassie Price said the project was to determine management options and address acid sulfate discharge from key wetlands into the Richmond River.

"Funding from the Flagship Habitat Action Grant Program was used to attract funding from other government agencies, local councils and two private philanthropists,” she said.

For ongoing information on the project, project partners or to talk to the project team, visit ozfish.org.au/tuckean-swamp/.

You don't have to look far for startling results from wetland rehab schemes, with great results within a few short years from such places as Clybucca Swamp on the Macleay River and Hexham Swamp, on the Hunter.

There are 15 chapters of OzFish from Cairns to South Australia and more forming. Visit ozfish.org.au, join for $25 and help make a difference.

Saturday's best

TOMORROW has the pick of weekend weather so make the most of it.

There's another southerly and more showers coming through on Sunday, although you might be wise to keep your raincoat handy tomorrow afternoon as well.

Still, it's worth rugging up and getting out there, whether that means fishing off the beaches for tailor, flathead and bream or working the ocean breakwalls or headlands for tailor, mulloway and bream.

Brett at Ballina Bait and Tackle says there are good bream working around the Ballina rock walls now, with fish to 38cm being taken on cut bait, yabbies, blades, soft plastics and crankbaits.

There are a few more flathead down the lower end of the river now, too, as well as those school fish that will spend the winter from Woodburn to Wardell.

Mulloway have also been worth chasing in the deeper holes and behind the CBD, with some bigger fish to around 15kg from the seawalls.

Estuary perch are being encountered as far down as the RSL Club but remember, it is illegal to possess these fish during their spawning season.

Float-watchers are a bit happier, with reports of improving numbers of blackfish up to the ferry on the rising tide.

Offshore reports have been slim during the week but there should be enough snapper in close to warrant a trip tomorrow.