Hop into the Rock'n'Roll with Bunny Racket

Javier Encalada
| 29th Jun 2017 7:00 AM
Bangalow's Andy Walker is King Bunny, the star of children's music project Bunny Racket.
Bangalow's Andy Walker is King Bunny, the star of children's music project Bunny Racket.

KING Bunny is a guitar-wielding, skateboarding, nature-loving rabbit with a passion to share his love of rock'n'roll.

King Bunny travels the open highways in his old van, seeking adventure, inspiration and collaboration on his quest to create the greatest kids rock record of all time.

The Bangalow resident, also known as Andy Walker, has put together a music show for children with a studio line up that included Brant Bjork (Kyuss) and Robby Krieger of The Doors.

The revolving live show line up has so far included members of The Vines, Skunkhour and Grinspoon.

Chicken is Not a Fruit is their main single, with many local pre-schoolers rocking the tune.

Not exactly The Wiggles, but the kids adore him.

Is it the fluffy ears? The aviator sunnies or the denim jacket?

Andy Walker said the band has focused in tuning up the live shows.

"We spent the last year recording and putting these songs into film and a scripted story, but now we have a great band and it will like your kids want to see Sesame Street and you wanted to see The Ramones," he said.

"You can get a double header when you see Bunny Racket."

Andy Walker said the new show was more interactive.

"We have included new songs into the set and we are turning it into a more interactive show, than just a live rock show," he said.

"It's a bit more theatrical and more fun.

"We are going to bring the audience more into the stories."

Kids are encouraged to dress up like animals to have fun during the show.

Bunny Racket's eponymous album arrived to Australia last week, but it is only available on vinyl.

"I know it sounds ridiculous to release on vinyl only, and not online, and possibly it is, but we want people to appreciate music," he said.

"This vinyl is a special thing, inspired by the old book and record packs I used to listen to when I was a kid.

"There is a story inside it, a record that goes along with it, and it's a way to understand the songs and get into it.

"That's more important than just blasting a heap of digital songs as fast as you can, and it will probably be like that for the next 12 months."

