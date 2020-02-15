HOORAY: Tenterfield Dam is spilling over

SPECTACULAR SIGHT: Tenterfield Dam is overflowing following significant rainfall. The dam is now 100 per cent capacity. Photo: Tenterfield Shire Council

SPECTACULAR SIGHT: Tenterfield Dam is overflowing following significant rainfall. The dam is now 100 per cent capacity. Photo: Tenterfield Shire Council

JUST over three months after Tenterfield Shire Council implemented emergency water restrictions, the town’s water supply is literally overflowing.

In November, the town was facing a “critical” water issue after the town’s water supply, Tenterfield Dam, dropped to only 17 per cent capacity.

However in the early hours today, the council’s mayor Peter Petty said the dam overtopped the wall at 100 per cent capacity “sending a wondrous cascade of water down into Tenterfield Creek below”.

Mr Petty said Thursday afternoon saw a continuous stream of vehicles visiting the dam, indicating the level of interest and the “relief that the community is feeling as the water level continued to rise and the rain continued to fall”.

Mr Petty said in line with the council’s current drought management plan, he, as well as deputy mayor Greg Sauer and the chief executive team, made the decision to remove water restrictions entirely for Tenterfield from today.

He said the council will consider the drought management plan in the months to come and may consider reintroduction of low level water restrictions to keep the value of water front and centre with the community.

“Redesign and reinforcement works undertaken in 2018 on the dam wall are working perfectly”, Mr Petty said.

“The cascade effect, as well as looking spectacular, ensures that the level of flow is dispersed over a wider area and the on flow into Tenterfield Creek is subsequently lessened.

“The lifting of spirits around the town is tangible and a real feeling that we can now move on from the dark days of 2019.”

Mr Petty said: “2020 will truly be a year of renewal for Tenterfield Shire”.

However the recent rainfall has been patchy across the Tablelands, with the council warning water restrictions for other areas of the shire remain in place, including critical water restrictions for residents of Jennings and level 4 water restrictions for Urbenville.