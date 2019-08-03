Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ben Simmons with an $800,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge from Zagame Rolls-Royce in Richmond. Picture: supplied.
Ben Simmons with an $800,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge from Zagame Rolls-Royce in Richmond. Picture: supplied.
Basketball

Ben Simmons rocks and Rolls through Melbourne

by Fiona Byrne
3rd Aug 2019 6:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASKETBALL mogul Ben Simmons is travelling in style while back in Melbourne, sitting behind the wheel of one of the most desirable luxury cars in the country.

Simmons, who inked a $240 million five-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers NBA franchise, is motoring between engagements and basketball training camps in a new Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge.

The exclusive vehicle comes at a price in excess of $800,000.

The Black Badge is a Roll-Royce special edition.

The sleek, sexy two-door coupe, in dark, metallic purple, special-order colour called Belladonna, seats four people and features doors hinged from behind the driver.

Simmons picked up the car from Zagame Rolls-Royce in Richmond last week and will use it during his two-week break in Melbourne.

Simmons with Paul Ellis, general manager of marketing for Zagame Automotive. Picture: Supplied
Simmons with Paul Ellis, general manager of marketing for Zagame Automotive. Picture: Supplied

He is well acquainted with Rolls-Royce cars and it is no surprise he has chosen to roll in a roller while in Melbourne.

Simmons owns a Rolls-Royce Wraith back in the US - where he is based for his hugely successful and lucrative basketball career - as well as a Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV.

Ben Simmons is making the most of his time in Melbourne, watching his beloved Bombers play at Marvel Stadium and catching up with star Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti. Picture: Michael Klein
Ben Simmons is making the most of his time in Melbourne, watching his beloved Bombers play at Marvel Stadium and catching up with star Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti. Picture: Michael Klein

At 23, the ex-boyfriend of model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner is both a legitimate Rolls-Royce fan and genuine sports star.

fiona.byrne@news.com.au

More Stories

Show More
ben simmons boomers kendall jenner nba philadelphia 76ers rolls-royce
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Rado follows Jack Nicholson, Kirk Douglas

    premium_icon Rado follows Jack Nicholson, Kirk Douglas

    Whats On IN Ballina Player's production of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

    Young Country teen trio gets international management

    premium_icon Young Country teen trio gets international management

    Music The Buckleys have signed with a US agent

    Eat the Street, Oakes Oval win tourism awards

    premium_icon Eat the Street, Oakes Oval win tourism awards

    Council News Lismore's signature foodie event proves its worth

    Why I've still got a soft spot for Nimbin

    premium_icon Why I've still got a soft spot for Nimbin

    Opinion "There's people who still think grass is what they feed the cows”