Love of fishing brings families together for the Classic

ALL IN THE FAMILY: Eleven kids, six adults and plenty of fishing lines as the Reeves and Gaunt families set up camp at the Evans Head Fishing Classic. Jennifer Crawley

TWO flathead, one whiting and one bream was the catch early in the day for a lively group of families at the Evans Head Fishing Classic on Saturday.

They come every year, and the Reeves and Gaunt families camp on the same river spot because they know where the fish are.

The families travel from Lismore and the Gold Coast and stay at the caravan park.

"We've been coming for 10 years,'' Sarah Reeves said. "And we fish from the same spot."

Mrs Reeves and her husband Brendan are so in love with fishing and with each other they have tattooed fish hook hearts on their forearms. "Our love of fishing brought us together."

Organiser Michael Starkey said there have been more than 700 entries to this years week-long event with people travelling from all over Australia to attend.

Most of the accommodation is booked out in Evans Head, he said. "It's 50:50, locals and visitors."

The competition extends from waters on the Clarence River at Yamba through to Byron Bay with kids and adults hauling in fish from a line in salt water.

Fishers can fish from the shore, boat or kayak, said Mr Starkey. "As long as you catch it with a line and rod, you're good."

Prizes range from two fishing boats to daily catch prizes

"It's brilliant for the town."